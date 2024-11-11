fb
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Explains Decision To Keep Penei Sewell At Right Tackle

W.G. Brady
In the aftermath of Taylor Decker being ruled out for the game against the Houston Texans, many Detroit Lions fans and analysts were curious about how the team would adjust on the offensive line. The immediate question was whether Penei Sewell, who has proven to be one of the NFL's most dominant young tackles, would be moved from his usual right tackle position to left tackle, a position he had filled in the past when needed.

However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made the decision to keep Sewell at right tackle and start Dan Skipper at left tackle. During his Monday afternoon media session, Campbell explained the rationale behind his choice.

“The Hay Was Kind of Already in the Barn”

Campbell noted that, by the time Decker was ruled out and the team had to make adjustments, much of the preparation work had already been done, particularly in practice. He explained that Sewell had already been working primarily at right tackle during the week, and it didn’t make sense to disrupt his preparation for the sake of making a positional switch.

“The hay was kind of already in the barn,” Campbell explained as quoted by SI. “And so let's leave Sewell at right tackle. That's where he took his reps. I mean most of it was we got into Thursday, and we're running. We're in pads, live reps. We're moving. And that's where you got his reps. And then Skipper filled in at left tackle and got those reps there.”

Consistency and Stability

Campbell emphasized that changing things up in a high-stakes situation could create unnecessary instability, especially considering how much time the offensive line had already spent getting into rhythm during practice. The decision to keep Sewell on the right side, while placing Skipper on the left, allowed for continuity and minimized confusion.

“And so, let's not make this switch to where now, ‘Okay Skip, I know you got those reps there, now go to the right. Sewell, vice-versa,'” Campbell continued. “We just felt like it was better to do that. And then it just happened a number of plays went Sewell's way. The rest is up to him.”

Dan Campbell

Sewell’s Role Going Forward

In the game against the Texans, Sewell once again proved to be a key piece of the Lions' offensive line, showing why the decision to keep him on the right side was a smart one. As Campbell mentioned, Sewell's natural talent and preparation at the position allowed him to shine, and Skipper stepped up at left tackle without issue.

According to Campbell, Decker is expected to be good to go for the Lions Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which means Sewell will stick at right tackle and Skipper will go back to being a reserve.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
