Dan Campbell Explains Decision to Not Start Terrion Arnold Against Bears

After the Detroit Lions’ hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the decision to not start rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was returning from an injury.

Dan Campbell Explains Why Terrion Arnold Did Not Start

Dan Campbell explained that the team’s caution with Arnold stemmed from his recent injury. “Yeah, we just wanted to make sure he was good,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “I mean, the last we saw him was before Indianapolis, and then he couldn’t make that game. So, we just wanted to, we felt good about bringing him to the game, we just kind of wanted to work our way in.”

Arnold, who had been dealing with an injury, was ultimately listed as available but did not start. The Lions felt confident about their other options at cornerback, including Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey. However, Campbell mentioned that once they got Arnold into the game after the next possession, they were satisfied with his condition and were able to let him play.

“We felt good about (Lions CB Kindle) Vildor and (Khalil) Dorse (Dorsey), and once we got him [Arnold] in there and saw him after the next possession, then he was good, and we let him go,” Campbell said.

The cautious approach paid off as Arnold was able to contribute to the defense without further risk to his health. As the Lions continue their playoff push, Campbell's focus on player safety and long-term readiness remains a key part of the team’s strategy moving forward.