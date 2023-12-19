Dan Campbell explains exactly when he will rest his star players

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that resting key players before the playoffs is not in his playbook. Despite the Lions securing a 10-4 record and being on the cusp of clinching the NFC North for the first time with an upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell remains steadfast in his philosophy.

When Will Dan Campbell Rest His Stars?

Campbell insists on keeping the team sharp and engaged until the end of the season, emphasizing continuous play over rest.

“Yeah, when we’re done with the season, they’re going to rest,” Campbell said on Monday. “I promise you that. They’re going to get plenty of time off.”

“Honestly, man, we came into this saying we’ve got to win this division. That’s the goal and that’s where it is,” Campbell said. “We talked about that this morning as a team. That was the focus when we entered it and that is still the focus, man.”

Campbell's strategy underscores his belief in the team's ability and his desire to achieve the primary goal set at the season's start: winning the division.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Dan Campbell won't rest players before the postseason, aiming to keep the Lions sharp. The Lions, at 10-4, are close to clinching the NFC North for the first time. Winning out could boost the Lions to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, offering strategic advantages.

The Bottom Line – Campbell's Lionhearted Leadership

Dan Campbell's approach to leading the Detroit Lions through the remainder of the season speaks volumes about his coaching philosophy and understanding of his team's capabilities. By keeping the players active and focused, Campbell is not just aiming for immediate victories; he's cultivating a mindset of resilience and ambition that could pay dividends in the playoffs. As the Lions gear up for their upcoming challenges, Campbell's lionhearted leadership could be the key ingredient in their pursuit of not just a division title, but a deep and impactful playoff run.