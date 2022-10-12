Detroit Lions News

Dan Campbell explains how he will fix Detroit Lions' pass rush

When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, head coach Dan Campbell hoped the former Heisman Trophy finalist would immediately improve the defense’s ability to rush the passer.

Unfortunately, the Hutchinson has been pretty nonexistent so far (other than three sacks in one half against the Commanders), and the Lions’ pass rush has put very little pressure on opposing quarterbacks through the first four games of the season.

How will Dan Campbell fix Detroit Lions’ pass rush?

Dan Campbell is well aware of the Lions’ inability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks and he is looking at making some changes.

“That’s one of the areas we’re looking at is, how do we help our guys generate more pressure?” Campbell said on Monday.

“There’s a number of ways you do it you either pressure, pressure, right,” Campbell said. “So, you’re bringing five or six-man pressure. You either just stunt or you let them just fan it out and let them go. Go win a one-on-one or you guys that have it, straight rush. And so, we kind of tinkered with everything, but we’ve got to hammer down on some things that we think we can help them with.”

