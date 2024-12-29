Dan Campbell Explains How the Lions Are Handling Pressure on the Road and Crushing It

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their final road game of the 2024 regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, the team finds themselves with an impressive 7-0 record on the road. This success on the road has sparked conversations about the reasons behind their undefeated streak away from home.

Detroit Lions Embrace the Road Challenge

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about his team's unbeaten road record and whether it has surprised him. His response highlighted a core philosophy that has driven the success of his teams: the importance of being a strong road team.

“No, I don’t [find it surprising]. The best teams that I’ve ever been a part of, player or coach, are always good road teams,” Campbell explained. “They go hand in hand, I think it’s, there again, it’s your level of detail and discipline. When you’re – I think it’s – those are two big things.”

Campbell continued to emphasize the mental aspect of playing on the road. “It’s not too much for you, and I think it’s a challenge. It’s always a challenge to go on the road, and I think we thrive off of a challenge,” he said. “I think it’s where we play some of our best ball, and so those go hand in hand on the road.”

Overcoming the Pressure of Playing Away

For Campbell, road games are about more than just winning; it's about handling the pressure and thriving in difficult situations. The noise from opposing fans, the lack of crowd support, and the need for flawless communication make road games particularly challenging.

“You can’t hear most of the time, especially if you’re offensively, it’s just you guys in the huddle,” Campbell pointed out. “A lot of times you have to – if you’re one of those guys looking at [Lions QB Jared] Goff, you’re just reading his lips to get the play, and then you have to perform, you have to make plays.”

The head coach highlighted a key moment in every road game that his team excels at: silencing the crowd early on. “I don’t think there is anything better than when you – offensively, defensively, special teams, it’s early in the game and you make a play that shuts the crowd down. That’s kind of what you live for on the road.”

Preparation and Work Pay Off

Campbell was quick to acknowledge that such success doesn’t come without hard work and preparation. “It takes work, and it does, you have to prepare to play on the road,” Campbell said. “Our guys have been good.”

With a perfect 7-0 record on the road this season, the Lions will look to continue their dominance as they face off against a tough San Francisco 49ers team. As Campbell and the team embrace the challenge, the Lions' road success stands as a testament to their discipline, focus, and determination to play their best when the stakes are highest.