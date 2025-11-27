Dan Campbell Explains Why Isaac TeSlaa Hasn’t Played Much on Offense

Detroit Lions rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa hasn’t had a huge role on offense in 2025, and head coach Dan Campbell made it clear on Wednesday that the plan all along was patience, not panic.

Campbell didn’t sound the least bit concerned about TeSlaa’s limited snaps. In fact, he sounded pretty fired up about where the young receiver is heading.

“We like where TeSlaa is at,” Campbell said as quoted by A to Z Sports. “He’s had a ton of growth. And look, we went into this year saying, ‘hey, let’s let this guy grow.’ There would be a place for him on special teams, and he’ll be a spot player on offense. And then once he proves that there’s more than that, this is what he is until then, knowing that man, he’s got room to grow.”

Translation? The Lions always viewed 2025 as a developmental year for the third-round pick, and they think the payoff is coming.

Campbell doubled down on the staff’s excitement about TeSlaa’s long-term upside.

“We love the clay. We love to be able to mold that clay,” Campbell said, giving a big nod to assistant head coach and receivers coach Scotty Montgomery. “Scotty’s done a hell of a job. He’s gotten better and better and better, and we’re asking him to do more.”

That final line mattered most:

“I do believe it’s going to come. I do believe he’ll get an uptick in production… he’ll get used a little bit more.”

So while TeSlaa’s offensive role has been limited so far, four catches, 65 yards, and two touchdowns, the Lions clearly think he’s trending in the right direction.

The message from Campbell?

Be patient. The breakout might not be far off.