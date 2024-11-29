fb
Friday, November 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Explains Late Decision to Make Emmanuel Moseley Inactive

After the Detroit Lions’ hard-fought 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the late decision to make cornerback Emmanuel Moseley inactive for the game. Moseley, who had been expected to play, was a surprising scratch just before the game kicked off, leaving fans and analysts wondering about the reasoning behind the last-minute move.

In his post-game press conference, Campbell explained that Moseley had experienced an issue during pregame warmups that led to the decision.

“So, (Emmanuel) Moseley had—really, pregame—had something kind of pop up, and we just didn’t feel good about him being able to go, having enough to really go full speed,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “And that’s really what that came down to. So, obviously, we came out of this game without him getting any worse.”

Campbell’s comments shed light on the fact that Moseley’s injury wasn’t a long-standing issue but something that developed unexpectedly before the game. The Lions opted to play it safe, keeping Moseley out to avoid further aggravating the situation.

With Moseley sidelined, the Lions had to adjust their defensive game plan, relying on players like Amik Robertson, Kindle Vildor, and Khalil Dorsey to step up and fill the gap. Despite the challenge, the Lions’ defense held strong, helping secure the win. Campbell’s emphasis on Moseley’s health over risking further injury shows the team’s commitment to long-term player well-being, even in critical games like this one.

