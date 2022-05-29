Dan Campbell explains what will excel Aidan Hutchinson’s progress

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were ecstatic to land EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

When you are the No. 2 overall pick, it is pretty much expected that you will be a difference-maker pretty much right off the bat and that will be no different with Hutchinson.

During a recent press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the built-in advantage Hutchinson will have as he will have to go against OTs Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, not to mention the rest of the Lions offensive line.

“His approach is everything we thought it would be,” Campbell said. “He’s in the meeting rooms, he’s attentive, he’s wanting to learn, he’s taking it all in, he’s doing what’s asked of him. And then it’s trial by fire, like the rest of them.”

“I think that’s huge,” Campbell continued. “I think that’ll play more into his development than a lot of other things. So, I feel like he’s going to be going against quality tackles so that in and of itself is, I think, can accelerate his progression.”

Embed from Getty Images

Dan Campbell loves his some Aidan Hutchinson

“There’s still a ton of meat on the bone with him. That’s pretty exciting,” Campbell added. “So, you can never tell for sure, but I would say this — it’s one of the reasons why we wanted to pick this guy, is his DNA says he’s going to do everything that he can to be successful. And he’s got enough ability and enough strength, he certainly does, to go out there and help us and help us win some games.

“Now, when will that be? How fast will that be? I don’t know. I know this, we’re not going to put him out there until he’s ready. He’s going to have to show it to us. But we’ll see how it goes. Again, we’re Day Two into OTAs.”

There is no question about it that Dan Campbell is absolutely thrilled that the Lions landed Hutchinson in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, it is time for Hutchinson to live up to his expectations.

Nation, what do you think Hutchinson’s upside is in the NFL?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

