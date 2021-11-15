Dan Campbell explains who will be Detroit Lions starting QB moving forward

Jared Goff was bad on Sunday and he has been back for most of the 2021 season.

In fact, statistically speaking, Goff is arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL at this point and it does not seem to be getting any better.

On Sunday, during a tie against the Steelers, Goff was absolutely horrendous as he struggled to complete passes, especially if those passes were downfield. Yet, despite his struggles, and being injured, head coach Dan Campbell stuck to his guns and let Goff complete the game.

A day later, even after sleeping on it, Campbell explained why Goff will remain the starter moving forward.

“It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy. … Just about every time we dropped back, the protection breaks down. … Ultimately, right now, I think he’s the guy that gives us the best chance.”

Nation, is this the correct decision?

