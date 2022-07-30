During his rookie campaign in the NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown led the Detroit Lions with 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns.

Though St. Brown did not exactly a great start out of the gates (six catches for just 43 yards in his first three games), he racked up 51 catches for 560 yards during the final six weeks of the season, including catching eight or more balls in each of those games

The question is, will St. Brown continue his trend in 2022 and continue to rack up catches and yards like he did during the final six weeks of the 2021 season, or will he come back down earth a bit?

Dan Campbell explains why Amon-Ra St. Brown’s production may go down in 2022

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he has seen “continued growth” when it comes to Amon-Ra St. Brown but he made sure to pump the brakes a bit when it comes to the youngster producing like he did over the final month and a half of his rookie campaign.

“I do see continued growth,” Campbell said. “Now, I can’t put that in production either as far as, ‘Hey, man, he’s going to get 10 catches every game this year.’ I think the hope is that we’ve got enough weapons and enough arsenal here that we’re able to spread this around and the production gets spread out even.

“But he’ll be steady and consistent and whenever you need him, you know you got him and he’s going to make the plays for you. So we’ll see, but even if he didn’t have that kind of production again, I think I’m hoping if he doesn’t, that’s because we’ve got people around him, that are helping.”

Nation, when it comes to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s production in 2022, do you think he will have more or fewer catches and yards compared to his rookie season?

