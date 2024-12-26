Dan Campbell Explains Why Detroit Lions Are Bringing Back Teddy Bridgewater

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed today that the team is bringing veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater back for the Lions' playoff push. Campbell explained that Bridgewater's addition is based on his veteran presence and leadership, which will be valuable as the team heads into the postseason.

DETROIT LIONS RE-SIGN TEDDY BRIDGEWATER

While some may view the signing as a challenge to the current backup quarterback, Hendon Hooker, Campbell made it clear that the decision is not a slight against Hooker. He emphasized that if needed, Hooker will still be called upon, just like Bridgewater.

Campbell further stated that Bridgewater's experience will be a great asset for the team, and once he gets back into playing shape, he will provide a valuable challenge for the Lions' defense in practice. As for Hooker, Campbell expressed confidence in the rookie, assuring that he is a professional and will be just fine.

With the Lions on track to make a deep playoff run, the addition of Bridgewater provides valuable depth at the quarterback position and strengthens the team's overall preparations for the postseason.