Dan Campbell Explains Why Detroit Lions Defense Is Thriving Despite Injuries

The Detroit Lions’ defense has been one of the most impressive units in the NFL this season, and that’s even more remarkable considering the significant injuries the team has faced. Despite the absence of key players, the Lions have continued to perform at a high level, shutting down opponents and limiting big plays. How are they doing it?

According to head coach Dan Campbell, it all starts with the leadership of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his coaching staff, who have created a culture of resilience and accountability. “Look, I do think there again it starts with AG (Glenn) and that staff, and then those players, man, we've been around each other long enough they've been around each other to know exactly what we're looking for,” Campbell explained following the Lions 24-6 win over the Colts, as quoted by SI.

Next Man Up Mentality

One of the cornerstones of the Lions’ defense has been the “next man up” mentality. With multiple injuries impacting the defensive unit, the Lions have had to rely on depth players to step in and perform at a high level. Rather than letting injuries derail their season, the Lions have embraced the opportunity for younger or lesser-known players to prove themselves.

“We take next man up serious,” Campbell said. “Those guys know it’s why we didn’t practice. Those guys get real reps. We don’t just not let some of the next men up, get in there and get real reps with our guys.”

This approach ensures that when a player goes down, the replacement is not just a warm body but a player who is prepared and capable of stepping into the role seamlessly.

Campbell also emphasized how well the Lions have been playing complementary football. While the defense has done its part, the offense and special teams have stepped up when needed, helping to balance the team as a whole. The synergy between the units has been crucial to the Lions’ success, especially in close games.

“I think we play pretty complementary football, really. I think that's a sign of a pretty good team is when the defense needs it, the offense shows up, and vice versa, and special teams is the great counterbalance for us and has really helped us out when needed,” Campbell said.

Despite the challenges posed by injuries, the Detoit Lions’ defense has continued to perform at a high level because of the hard work and grit of the players on the field. “I would say that we got a bunch of guys that are, they're pretty gritty guys, man. They play hard, they run, they hit,” Campbell added. “They’re pretty smart guys. They do what we ask them to do and they go all out doing it.”

The Detroit Lions’ Defensive Resilience

This combination of smart, tough, and dedicated players has been the key to the Detroit Lions' defense staying competitive, even when injuries have taken a toll on the roster. With a mindset of doing whatever it takes to get the job done, the Lions are proving that a team can be successful even when things don’t go according to plan.

With a defensive unit full of grit, intelligence, and relentless determination, the Detroit Lions are well-positioned to continue their success, even with injuries playing a role in their season.