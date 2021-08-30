Dan Campbell explains why Detroit Lions released WR Breshad Perriman

Monday morning started out with the news that the Detroit Lions had decided to release WR Breshad Perriman, who was one of their biggest free-agent signings during the offseason.

Prior to Monday’s practice, Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained why Perriman was cut.

“I didn’t feel like there was enough there relative of who was left, who we were trying to keep, who could possibly be out there. It just felt like we needed to go another direction.”

Campbell added that there is still a chance that the Lions keep 5 WRs on the roster and I expect that will be the case.

