Friday, November 15, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Explains Why He Is Savoring His Time With Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

As the Detroit Lions continue to dominate the NFL with an 8-1 record, there’s an undercurrent of uncertainty surrounding the futures of key members of the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are both expected to be prime candidates for head coaching positions during the upcoming offseason.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who has been an integral part of the team's success, addressed this topic on Friday, sharing his thoughts on the potential departures of his coordinators. He emphasized how much he values the time spent with Johnson, Glenn, and the rest of his coaching staff.

“This is a special team and a special staff and it’s been that way since the beginning,” Campbell said. He acknowledged the remarkable synergy between him, Johnson, and Glenn, calling them “superstars” who have played key roles in the team's success. Campbell made it clear that he fully understands the fleeting nature of their current setup, recognizing that both Johnson and Glenn will likely be in high demand for head coaching roles.

“I know when it’s over, it’s over. But we’re going to make the most of it until that time comes,” Campbell added, reflecting on the unique opportunity he has in working with such talented coordinators.

Johnson, who has transformed the Lions’ offense into one of the most potent in the league, and Glenn, whose defensive schemes have elevated Detroit’s defense to elite levels, have undoubtedly had a massive impact on the team’s success. While Campbell understands their potential for advancement, he’s determined to enjoy every moment with them while they’re still a part of the Lions' coaching staff.

As the season progresses and the Lions look to maintain their top spot in the NFC, Campbell will continue to lean on his coordinators’ expertise, cherishing the time he has left with them before they likely move on to head coaching opportunities. For now, the focus remains on maximizing this season's success, and Campbell is committed to making the most of the talent around him as the Lions aim for the postseason.

