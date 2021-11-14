Dan Campbell explains why he left a hurt Jared Goff in game

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was bad again on Sunday during the team’s 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers and he was also hurt.

During the game, there were plenty of times that it looked like the correct decision would be to sit Goff down in favor of backup David Blough.

Following the game, Dan Campbell explained why he stuck with Goff.

“We all felt like he was good — he was good enough to go. … We all felt like he was good enough to stay in there, so that’s why we stuck with him.” Campbell later admitted that he did think about taking Goff out of the game but after talking to the other coaches and Goff, he went with his gut. Goff finished his 70 minutes of football going 14 0f 25 for just 114 yards. Nation, was keeping Goff in the game the correct decision by Campbell?

Dan Campbell on Goff: “We all felt like he was good — he was good enough to go. … We all felt like he was good enough to stay in there, so that’s why we stuck with him.” — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 14, 2021

Campbell said he consulted with the trainers, Anthony Lynn, QBs coach Mark Brunell and Goff in leaving Goff out there. Also said a combination of Goff’s injury (rib/oblique) and the weather limited the play calling. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 14, 2021