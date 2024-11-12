fb
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Explains Why He Rested Za’Darius Smith vs. Texans

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions made waves last Tuesday when they traded for veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns. However, despite the high-profile acquisition, Smith did not suit up for the Lions’ Sunday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the decision on Tuesday morning when he joined the Costa & Jansen with Heather show on 97.1 The Ticket. The move to give Smith the week off raised some eyebrows, but Campbell was quick to provide clarity on why resting the newly acquired pass rusher was a smart decision for the long-term success of the team.

Dan Campbell Brian Branch

Prioritizing the Long Haul

Campbell explained that, with a total of 11 games remaining in the season, Smith’s availability would be vital for the team as they push for playoff contention. “We got 11 games left here, and we’re going to need him for every one of those,” Campbell said. “And every time we get a little bit closer to the end, they get more critical.”

The decision to rest Smith was not a reflection of his performance or readiness but rather a strategic move to ensure he stays fresh and healthy for the crucial stretch ahead. Campbell noted that the remaining games were vital, and having Smith fully prepared and in top shape would be essential for the Lions’ defense down the stretch.

Smith’s Transition to Detroit

Since being traded to Detroit, Smith has been adjusting to his new role and defensive system. While the Lions were eager to integrate him into their lineup, the coaching staff also recognized that pushing Smith too soon could potentially lead to unnecessary risk. Resting him against the Texans allowed Smith time to acclimate to the team, ensuring that he would be able to contribute significantly in future games.

Campbell’s decision reflects his pragmatic approach to player management, understanding the importance of maintaining his players' health and preparing them for the critical weeks ahead. With Smith expected to be a key asset in the Lions' pass rush, ensuring that he is at peak performance is a priority.

Za'Darius Smith

Looking Ahead

Za'Darius Smith is expected to be a major factor in the Lions’ defense as they gear up for their upcoming games. With Campbell’s decision to rest him, the Lions are positioning themselves for the long run, preparing for the tougher challenges that lie ahead as they continue their pursuit of the NFC North and a potential playoff spot.

As the season progresses, the Lions' coaching staff, led by Campbell, will continue to make thoughtful decisions to keep players like Smith healthy and ready for the critical stretch of games that will ultimately define their 2024 season.

