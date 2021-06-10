Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah missed practice on Wednesday

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions held their second practice of mandatory minicamp and many media members pointed out on Twitter that second-year CB Jeff Okudah was missing in action.

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media and he explained that Okudah was held our for precautionary reasons after he “bumped noggins” with Damion Ratley. Campbell noted that both Okudah and Ratley are good to go.

