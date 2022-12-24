Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.

What did Dan Campbell say about replacing Jeff Okudah?

When asked by reporters why Okudah was removed from the game in favor of Hughes, Campbell had the following to say.

“We just needed to get Mike in there,” Campbell said. “There’s some things Mike can do for us that he’s good at. He can come in and squeezes on the run. He’s pretty sticky in man coverage and he’s a good corner. Look, Jeff’s fine. Things happen and so Jeff will rally back and be ready to go.”

During the game, Okudah looked almost lost as he missed multiple tackles and was beat deep for a big gain.

Let’s hope he can put his struggles behind him because the Lions could certainly use some help on the defensive side of the ball.