Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More

    Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers

    By W.G. Brady
    2
    0
    Reading Time2 min.
    HomeDetroit Lions and NFL ArchiveNews

    Related News

    Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.

    Dan Campbell Jeff Okudah

    What did Dan Campbell say about replacing Jeff Okudah?

    When asked by reporters why Okudah was removed from the game in favor of Hughes, Campbell had the following to say.

    “We just needed to get Mike in there,” Campbell said. “There’s some things Mike can do for us that he’s good at. He can come in and squeezes on the run. He’s pretty sticky in man coverage and he’s a good corner. Look, Jeff’s fine. Things happen and so Jeff will rally back and be ready to go.”

    During the game, Okudah looked almost lost as he missed multiple tackles and was beat deep for a big gain.

    Let’s hope he can put his struggles behind him because the Lions could certainly use some help on the defensive side of the ball.

    Dan Campbell,Jeff Okudah

    spot_img
    Previous article
    How the Detroit Lions can STILL make the 2022 NFL Playoffs

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_img

    Hot News

    Load more

    Related Articles

    Load more

    Aenean mollis odio augue, sit amet sollicitudin augue ullamcorper eget. Praesent tincidunt et neque congue efficitur.

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv