Inside Dan Campbell’s First Impressions of Tyleik Williams

Dan Campbell shares his first thoughts on Detroit Lions first-round pick Tyleik Williams, praising his athleticism, toughness, and perfect fit in the team's defensive plans.

The Detroit Lions’ 2025 NFL Draft haul was all about toughness, versatility, and filling needs — and perhaps no pick better embodied that than first-round defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.

After officially welcoming the former Ohio State standout to Detroit, head coach Dan Campbell didn’t hold back his excitement when asked to share his first impressions.

Campbell Sees Williams as a Natural Fit for the Lions

Speaking with Fox 2 Detroit, Campbell explained why Williams was one of the Lions’ top early draft targets — and why they didn’t hesitate to grab him when he was still available at No. 28.

“He really fits what we’re all about,” Campbell said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Early in the process, he’s somebody we identified that really kind of fit all of our needs. And there’s things about him that remind me of Mack (Alim McNeill). He’s really an athletic big man. He can play the nose, he can play the three (technique). He can play some five technique. Man, he’s excellent against the run. He can get an edge and pass rush, push the pocket. There’s a lot of upside with this guy. Smart, instinctive football player. We’re fired up.”

Campbell’s enthusiasm fits perfectly with the Lions’ blueprint: stack the roster with gritty, versatile athletes who can dominate the trenches — the foundation behind Detroit’s record-breaking 15–2 regular season in 2024.

Big Size, Big Talent, and Big Opportunity

Williams brings rare physical tools to the Lions’ defensive line rotation. At 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds, he has the frame to stuff the run while still flashing the quickness to collapse pockets.

With Alim McNeill still rehabbing and possibly missing the start of the season, Campbell acknowledged Williams fills an immediate need.

“I think that’s why we picked him. Because we feel like he can get up to speed pretty quick and give us a hand,” Campbell said. “The thought of this kid continuing to grow, we get Mack back, we got Reader. Lopez certainly. You get Hutch back. Davenport. And so, it excites you.”

Even though the Lions added veteran DT DJ Reader in free agency and Roy Lopez for depth, Williams is expected to compete for snaps immediately — especially with the team’s early-season injury questions up front.

Comparisons to Alim McNeill Highlight Williams’ Potential

One of the biggest compliments Campbell gave was comparing Williams’ footwork and play style to Alim McNeill, one of Detroit’s defensive cornerstones.

“I feel like this guy, he fits a need,” Campbell continued. “There’s just so much about the fact, man, when you get a big man that has the feet this guy has, that’s why I bring up Mack. I feel like these guys are kind of similar type players, and they can do a lot of jobs against the run and pass.”

Campbell was particularly impressed with Williams’ ability to win at the point of attack — a critical skill in Detroit’s physical defensive scheme.

“There again, man, he can anchor. He can bend. He strikes. He plays on their side of the line of scrimmage, which is that’s our style, man,” Campbell emphasized. “We hit blocks and he’s done that. He shows the ability, whether it’s gains or getting on an edge and rush, if he does get in, he’s too powerful. He’ll open the pocket up, which is good, and get to the quarterback. And if he’s not, then he’s going to free up the guys around him, which he’s done a good job of. And look, he’s still got room to grow. That’s the thing, I mean, there’s some untapped potential in there that I know Kacy (Rodgers) is going to get out of this guy.”

Big-Game Experience Matters in Detroit’s Eyes

Beyond his athletic traits, Williams’ track record of performing on the biggest stages helped solidify him as a Lions target.

“It’s huge in the process, because you see him against top-tier talent and you see him produce time in and time out,” Campbell said. “He’s played big football against good opponents. And we think he’s going to fit right in here.”

Detroit’s front office has repeatedly emphasized the value of players who have faced pressure and thrived — a key trait that helped define their 2024 draft class as a whole.

The Bottom Line

The Lions aren’t just excited about Tyleik Williams’ size or stats — they’re excited about how he fits their entire identity. Smart, physical, versatile, battle-tested — those qualities are exactly what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have prioritized during their remarkable rebuild.

And with Detroit looking to defend their NFC North crown and chase a Super Bowl after a record-setting season, a player like Williams could be the final piece to push their defense over the top.