Sometimes, the best news doesn’t require a lengthy explanation.

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For Detroit Lions fans anxiously following the recovery of All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell, Friday brought another encouraging development.

And while head coach Dan Campbell didn’t use the exact four-letter word, his latest update can certainly be summed up as GOOD.

“Jack continues to improve.”

Those were the words Dan Campbell shared with reporters Friday. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press carried the coach’s fuller comment: “Jack continues to improve, which is all great news and there again, this is about how would he prepare, how would he play.”

It’s a brief statement, but considering everything that has happened since Jack suffered a frightening neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, it’s certainly welcome news. The linebacker remains hospitalized.

Jack Campbell Continues Making Progress

The latest update follows an encouraging statement Jack released Wednesday, when he confirmed that he had regained full movement in his lower body and was continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time,” Campbell said in his official statement.

The 26-year-old linebacker also acknowledged that he still has work ahead of him while emphasizing his determination to remain positive and focus on recovery.

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Dan Campbell has remained careful about revealing specific medical details, respecting the wishes of Jack and his family.

Friday’s comments didn’t include a diagnosis, new information about his physical abilities, or any timetable for returning to football.

But they did confirm one important thing: Jack continues moving in the right direction.

Lions Continue Preparing to Play for Jack

While Jack focuses on his recovery, his teammates are preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Lions have adopted the message of preparing and playing like No. 46, honoring the intensity and dedication their injured teammate brings to the organization.

As Detroit’s coaching staff has emphasized throughout the week, remaining focused on football is one way the team believes it can honor Jack.

And with each encouraging update, the Lions have another reason to remain hopeful.

The Bottom Line

There is still uncertainty surrounding Jack Campbell’s recovery, and his health remains far more important than any potential return to the football field.

But Friday’s update from Dan Campbell offers another encouraging sign following an incredibly difficult week for the Lions organization.

Jack continues to improve.

Four letters sum up how Lions fans can feel about that news.

GOOD.

And hopefully, the positive updates keep coming.