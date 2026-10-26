The Detroit Lions escaped Sunday’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers with a thrilling 20-17 victory, but head coach Dan Campbell is still facing questions about one of the most aggressive fourth-down decisions of his coaching career. With the game tied at 17 and 4:53 remaining, Campbell elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from Detroit’s own 24-yard line instead of punting.

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The decision immediately backfired when Jahmyr Gibbs was tackled for a two-yard loss, handing Green Bay the football at the Lions’ 22-yard line. Fortunately, Detroit’s defense held firm, DJ Wonnum blocked Trey Smack’s potential go-ahead field goal, and Jake Bates eventually kicked the game-winner as time expired.

While many fans considered Campbell’s decision reckless, an examination of the analytics reveals something surprising. At least one major analytical model actually supported going for it, while another viewed the decision as essentially a toss-up.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

ESPN Analytics Supported Dan Campbell’s Decision

According to ESPN analyst Seth Walder’s explanation of the fourth-down numbers, ESPN’s model favored Detroit attempting to convert rather than punting.

Walder pointed to two important factors: the value of maintaining possession late in a tied game and the relatively high probability of converting fourth-and-short.

“Solid go on 4th down,” Walder wrote on X.

His reasoning challenges the traditional belief that punting is automatically the safer decision when a team is backed up near its own end zone.

Giving the Packers the football after a punt would still mean surrendering possession to quarterback Jordan Love with an opportunity to drive for the winning score. Converting the fourth down, however, could have allowed Detroit to control the final minutes and potentially prevent Green Bay from getting another possession.

The analytics suggest that opportunity was valuable enough to justify a significant amount of risk.

Next Gen Stats Viewed the Decision as a Toss-Up

Not every analytical model reached exactly the same conclusion, which makes this debate especially interesting.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats model had Campbell’s decision as a toss-up.

One important detail explains why the models weren’t necessarily in complete agreement: although the situation was officially fourth-and-1, tracking information indicated Detroit needed closer to two yards.

That distinction matters considerably when estimating the likelihood of converting. Next Gen Stats said that if the distance had been one yard or less, its model would have recommended going for it.

Ryan Paganetti, a former NFL analytics executive, indicated that offenses convert those longer fourth-and-1 situations approximately 63% to 64% of the time.

In other words, Campbell’s decision was hardly guaranteed to succeed. Based on that historical conversion estimate, there was roughly a 36% to 37% chance of Detroit failing to gain the necessary yardage.

The Next Gen Stats assessment demonstrates why this wasn’t an obvious analytical slam dunk. The expected benefit of retaining possession was substantial, but the consequences of failure were enormous.

Dan Campbell Explains His Thinking

As we previously reported following Campbell’s controversial fourth-down gamble, the Lions coach offered two reasons for keeping his offense on the field.

“Well, I thought we would get it, No. 1. I really believed we would get that. No. 2, I knew we would get the ball back if it didn’t work out,” Campbell explained.

That second point is particularly important from an analytical perspective.

With nearly five minutes remaining, Green Bay could take the lead after a failed conversion, but Detroit would likely still have time for another offensive possession. Campbell was essentially betting that his team could either convert the first down or get another opportunity to win.

However, the gamble was far from harmless.

If Green Bay had converted its excellent field position into a touchdown, Detroit would have been forced to answer with a touchdown of its own. Even a successful Packers field goal would have shifted considerable pressure onto Jared Goff and the Lions offense.

Instead, Wonnum’s blocked kick helped Detroit escape without surrendering a point.

Did Analytics Prove Campbell Was Right?

The numbers provide a more nuanced answer than simply calling Campbell brilliant or reckless.

ESPN’s model favored going for it, while Next Gen Stats called the decision a toss-up. Neither conclusion means that attempting the conversion was guaranteed to work, nor does Detroit’s eventual victory erase the danger created by the failed play.

Detroit’s Season-Long Fourth-Down Numbers Tell a Different Story

There’s also a broader concern about Campbell’s fourth-down decision-making this season.

The Lions are 8-for-13 on fourth-down attempts, a conversion rate of 61.5%, but CBS Sports analyst Doug Clawson reported that Detroit ranks 31st in fourth-down decision expected points added this season after ranking first across Campbell’s first five years.

That statistic evaluates the expected value of fourth-down decisions rather than simply counting successful conversions. It suggests Detroit’s overall fourth-down choices have not been particularly efficient this season, even though Campbell has historically been among the league’s most aggressive coaches.

Clawson added one caveat that cuts the other way: by that measure, the Lions were a positive on Sunday.

As we previously reported when Lions fans reacted to Sunday’s gamble, the decision created considerable frustration among Detroit supporters.

However, the analytics make one thing clear: Campbell’s decision was not simply an emotional gamble that ignored the numbers. There was legitimate statistical reasoning behind going for it, even if the failed execution nearly cost Detroit the game.

The biggest takeaway is that two things can be true simultaneously. Campbell made a defensible decision based on the value of possession, and the Lions were fortunate that their defense and special teams prevented the failed attempt from becoming a devastating mistake.

Detroit won the game, but the fourth-down debate isn’t going away anytime soon. And based on the analytics, Campbell has a stronger argument than many fans might have initially believed.