The Detroit Lions escaped Ford Field with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but head coach Dan Campbell nearly watched one of his trademark aggressive decisions turn a huge NFC North win into a devastating loss. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Campbell elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from Detroit’s own 24-yard line, a fourth-down decision that immediately backfired.

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Rather than punt the football and trust a defense that had played exceptionally well throughout the afternoon, Campbell kept his offense on the field. Jahmyr Gibbs was stuffed for a two-yard loss, handing Green Bay possession deep in Lions territory with less than five minutes remaining.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Explains His Risky Fourth-Down Decision

Following the victory, Campbell was asked why he decided to take such an enormous gamble with the game hanging in the balance. His explanation was simple, and it reflected the confidence he had in both his offense and defense.

“I thought we would get it,” Campbell said following Detroit’s win. “Two, I thought we would get the ball back if it didn’t work out.”

DC on the decision to go for it on fourth down deep in Lions territory pic.twitter.com/pk1moEZiQa — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 26, 2026

The decision was especially surprising considering how well Detroit’s defense had performed against Jordan Love and the Packers offense. Green Bay managed just 60 rushing yards, and the Lions had already forced several important stops throughout the game.

Campbell’s confidence in his defense ultimately proved justified, although the Packers came dangerously close to taking the lead. After taking over in Detroit territory, Green Bay moved into position for a 35-yard field goal, but D.J. Wonnum got a hand on Trey Smack’s attempt to keep the game tied.

Lions Defense Bails Out Campbell

The failed fourth-down conversion could have been the defining moment of Detroit’s afternoon, but the defense refused to let it happen. Green Bay’s missed opportunity gave Jared Goff and the Lions offense another possession, and this time they delivered when it mattered most.

Goff guided Detroit down the field before Jake Bates connected on a 22-yard field goal as time expired. The victory improved the Lions to 4-2 while dropping the Packers to 4-3, giving Detroit an important win over its division rival.

Detroit finished with 415 total yards, including 303 passing yards and two touchdowns from Goff. As we previously reported, Jameson Williams delivered a spectacular opening-drive touchdown and finished the game with five receptions for 91 yards and two scores.

The Lions also received a huge performance from Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 153 yards. Meanwhile, Gibbs rushed for 116 yards on 29 carries despite being stopped on the crucial fourth-down attempt.

Campbell’s Aggressiveness Remains a Double-Edged Sword

Campbell has never been afraid to gamble on fourth down, and that mentality has become part of Detroit’s identity during his tenure. However, going for it deep in his own territory with the score tied and less than five minutes remaining was the kind of decision that could have overshadowed everything the Lions accomplished Sunday.

Detroit finished 0-for-2 on fourth-down attempts while Green Bay converted three of its four opportunities. The Lions nevertheless found a way to survive, thanks largely to a defense that limited the Packers to 324 total yards and came through when Campbell needed it most.

The final result was another reminder that Campbell’s aggressive approach can create both tremendous opportunities and unnecessary risks. This time, the Lions had enough defense, resilience, and a little good fortune to make sure his most controversial decision didn’t cost them the game.