Dan Campbell Reveals He Nearly Rolled the Dice vs. Saints

Dan Campbell had the opportunity to do the most Dan Campbell thing imaginable Sunday.

For a moment, he considered it.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Detroit Lions’ 31-30 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints, Detroit had driven all the way to the New Orleans 1-yard line with a chance to put the game away. A holding penalty backed the Lions up, and the drive eventually reached a decision point.

Campbell could have kept Jared Goff and the offense on the field.

Instead, he sent Jake Bates out for a 23-yard field goal, extending Detroit’s lead to 24-17 with 2:32 remaining. New Orleans ultimately answered with a touchdown to force overtime, but Campbell admitted afterward that the aggressive option definitely entered his mind.

Asked whether he was tempted to roll the dice, Campbell did not hesitate.

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Of course it did.

Dan Campbell Chose Trust Over Aggression

Campbell’s willingness to attack fourth downs has become part of his identity in Detroit.

It has won the Lions games. It has also occasionally provided enough material to keep sports talk radio employed for an entire week.

The topic was already following Campbell into 2026. Former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim recently criticized his aggressiveness, prompting a closer look at whether Campbell needed to become more selective with his fourth-down decisions.

Sunday provided an example of exactly that restraint.

Campbell explained that the decision was not merely about taking the points. He believed Detroit’s defense had begun regaining control.

“I also felt like our defense kind of had the hot hand. They’d found their footing a little bit again.”

Then came the decision.

“Let’s put it back with them and see what happens here.”

For a while, that did not look particularly brilliant.

The Saints marched down the field, and Tyler Shough found Juwan Johnson for a nine-yard touchdown with 1:13 remaining to tie the game at 24. After Detroit went three-and-out, New Orleans even got a chance to win in regulation before Ryan Wright missed a 62-yard field goal as time expired.

Campbell’s Gamble Was Not Gambling

The interesting part is not that Campbell chose the conservative option.

It is why.

Campbell has never been aggressive simply because fourth down makes his blood pressure happy. His decisions have generally been built around which unit he trusts most in a particular situation and what gives Detroit the best chance to finish a game.

We saw the opposite approach against Green Bay in 2024, when Campbell put the game directly in his offense’s hands on fourth down rather than willingly returning possession to the Packers. Jared Goff later explained how Detroit entered that game expecting Campbell to be aggressive.

Against New Orleans, Campbell read the situation differently.

It did not work perfectly. Very little about Sunday did. Detroit blew a 21-0 lead, surrendered 410 passing yards to Shough, and needed a failed two-point conversion in overtime to escape 1-0.

But Campbell resisted the urge to automatically do what everyone expects Dan Campbell to do.

He thought about going for it.

Then he trusted his defense.

And after 70 minutes of football and several opportunities for things to go sideways, the Lions walked away with the only thing that ultimately mattered.

A win.