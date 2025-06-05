Dan Campbell Calls Out Fake News Report About Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t mince words—and he definitely doesn’t tolerate misinformation, especially when it comes to his players. On Thursday morning, before the team’s latest OTA session, Campbell addressed the media and got visibly emotional while speaking about Frank Ragnow’s retirement.

But as the conversation shifted from celebration to speculation, Campbell had a message for the media: cut the noise.

TL;DR

Dan Campbell spoke to reporters Thursday about Frank Ragnow’s retirement .

. Campbell called out reports claiming Ragnow was unhappy with his contract.

claiming Ragnow was unhappy with his contract. He described the rumors as “ disrespectful ” and said money had nothing to do with the decision.

” and said money had nothing to do with the decision. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press had reported that Ragnow skipped OTAs due to contract frustration—Campbell strongly denied it.

had reported that Ragnow skipped OTAs due to contract frustration—Campbell strongly denied it. The Lions are now shifting focus to filling the center spot with rookies and veterans alike.

Calling Out the Contract Rumors

Toward the end of his heartfelt statement, Campbell turned serious—and called out the fake news circulating about why Ragnow was not participating in OTAs.

“I got all the respect for Frank Ragnow, I love him to death,” Campbell said. “And quite frankly, some of this stuff about his contract is disrespectful. That’s never what this was about. I love you, Frank.”

That comment was a direct response to a recent report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, who speculated that Ragnow’s OTA absence was connected to dissatisfaction with his current contract. Campbell squashed that rumor completely.

And let’s be honest—when Dan Campbell calls something “disrespectful”, he means it.

Why This Matters for the Locker Room

Campbell’s defense of Ragnow wasn’t just for show. It was a message to his players: this team has your back. In a locker room filled with young leaders like Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the culture matters—and it starts at the top.

By setting the record straight, Campbell is reinforcing the trust between players and coaches, especially during a transitional moment for the offensive line.

What’s Next at Center for Detroit?

With Ragnow officially retired, the Lions have turned their attention to rookie Tate Ratledge, veteran Graham Glasgow, and recent signee Trystan Colon to fill the void. The battle for the starting center job will unfold throughout camp, but there’s no doubt Ragnow’s presence—both on and off the field—will be missed.

But for now, the focus is clear: honor the man, block out the noise, and move forward.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell didn’t hold back—he defended Frank Ragnow with emotion and honesty, calling out speculation that the former Pro Bowl center left the game over contract issues.

Ragnow gave everything to the Lions, and Campbell made it clear: this team won’t tolerate cheap narratives at the expense of its leaders.

Disrespect Ragnow? Not on Dan Campbell’s watch.