Dan Campbell Shares Emotional Tribute to Frank Ragnow [Video]

As the Detroit Lions wrapped up their final Organized Team Activity (OTA) of the spring on Thursday, head coach Dan Campbell took the podium one last time before training camp. But rather than start with depth charts, positional battles, or playbook tweaks, Campbell opened with a heartfelt tribute to a man who’s meant everything to the franchise.

Frank Ragnow, the Lions’ Pro Bowl center and emotional heartbeat of the offensive line, announced his retirement earlier this week. And for Campbell, the loss is about a lot more than football.

“Frank’s Been Unbelievable” — Campbell Gets Real

Dan Campbell doesn’t do fake emotion—and on Thursday, his voice cracked with sincerity as he opened up about Ragnow’s impact in Detroit.

“Frank’s been unbelievable,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “Teammate, football player, (and) man of the community, man, he’s done it all. He will be sorely missed. One of my greatest memories I have of Frank was the Divisional (Championship playoff game) against Tampa Bay. Fourth and one, and we run downhill with Craig Reynolds, and (Frank’s) got big boy (Bucs’ DT Vita Vea). And he hits him, then (drops) to his knee, and he has to get back up and tie up the block so we could score, and it was huge. That’s the type of player he was. So, he’ll be missed.” "He will be sorely missed" -Coach Campbell on Frank Ragnow pic.twitter.com/VQyRABkbeP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 5, 2025

It was one of Campbell’s most emotional moments as Lions head coach—and it captured the type of toughness, leadership, and commitment Ragnow brought to the team every single week.

A Leader in the Locker Room and Beyond

Frank Ragnow wasn’t just a top-tier lineman—he was a captain, a role model, and a guy who showed up when it mattered most. Whether it was leading a young offensive line unit through adversity, anchoring critical playoff drives, or engaging with the Detroit community, Ragnow was the kind of player who defined the culture that Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have built since arriving in 2021.

With his decision to retire and prioritize his health and family, Ragnow exits the NFL after seven grueling seasons as one of the most respected centers in football.

What’s Next at Center?

The Lions won’t try to “replace” Ragnow in spirit—because you can’t—but they do have a competition brewing for the starting center job.

Rookie Tate Ratledge, veteran Graham Glasgow, and newly signed Trystan Colon will all be in the mix this summer. Ratledge, a second-round pick out of Georgia, saw reps at center throughout OTAs and could emerge as a surprise front-runner by training camp.

But regardless of who wins the job, Campbell made it clear: there’s only one Frank Ragnow.

The Bottom Line

As the Lions officially turn the page from spring OTAs to training camp, Dan Campbell made sure Frank Ragnow got the respect he deserves. His storybook career in Detroit is one defined by toughness, leadership, and heart—and Campbell’s emotional words Thursday put that legacy into perspective.

Ragnow may no longer be snapping the ball, but his presence will linger in that locker room for a long, long time.