Dan Campbell was asked in Germany to give international fans a reason to embrace his passion for football. His answer became a personal explanation of what the game has given him, and why he believes its value lasts long after players leave the field.

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Speaking Friday during his first press conference in Germany, the Detroit Lions head coach reflected on the career, relationships and sense of purpose he found through football. For a coach whose public identity often revolves around intensity, the answer offered a fuller picture of what drives him.

Detroit is preparing for its first international game since 2015. But before facing New England, Campbell explained why being part of a team means so much to him.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Campbell initially acknowledged that the question had put him on the spot. Then he worked through an answer grounded in his own experience, with the following remarks from his press conference lightly cleaned for clarity.

“You’re putting me on the spot here a little bit,” Campbell said. “I was fortunate to be able to play this game before I coached it. I got to play 11 seasons. I think this is my 28th year in the NFL. I think it’s 28. “This game gave me a life. I was not a superstar. I was not a speed demon. I’ve got size. I played tight end, so you do a little bit of everything. “But it gave me an opportunity to make a life and do something I absolutely loved with a group of guys. At any given time, 53 have the same goal, and you’re all going the same direction.”

Campbell continued by describing the daily investment required of a team. In his telling, the work creates both personal resilience and relationships players can rely on when football is no longer the hardest thing they face.

“The blood and the sweat and the tears that it requires on a daily basis to be great are things you never forget. It builds character. It builds character in your team. It builds character as an individual, and it allows you to overcome anything in life that may come your way. “Unfortunately, there are some things I tell the team all the time. One day, you’re going to get hit. You’re going to get rocked with something really tough in your life. “I hate to say it. I don’t want it to happen. None of us do, but you will. You’re going to have to be the rock, but you’re going to know how to overcome it.”

Why the Little Things Matter to Campbell

That preparation, Campbell explained, comes with people to lean on. He finished his answer by returning to the opportunities football provides for players who make the most of what they have.

“You know who you can lean on, too. Your brothers who have gone through everything you’ve had to go through here. I just think it’s special that way. “It gives guys an opportunity that may not have all the bells and whistles, just because they do all the little things right and they maximize everything that they have and their ability. That’s the best way I could do it or say it.”

The answer helps explain why Campbell places such importance on reliability and shared responsibility. He sees value in the player who consistently does the necessary work, even when that work attracts little attention.

A Different Side of Dan Campbell in Germany

Friday’s availability also included Campbell’s memorable attempt at German profanity. His reflection on football gave the same audience a more personal explanation of the passion behind those motivational messages.

Campbell has already made clear that his focus remains on beating New England. His answer Friday explained why the work leading into a game matters to him, too: It gives a group of people something to pursue together, and relationships they can carry into whatever comes next.