Dan Campbell gets chastised by Detroit Lions fan while at ‘freaking Mobil’

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is seemingly fired up 24/7/365 and the hope is that his passion slowly but surely changes the culture in what was once a proud organization.

If Campbell can eventually produce a winning team, Lions fans will put him on a throne and call him the best head coach of all time.

But before that happens, Campbell has a lot to prove.

For now, many fans will continue to doubt any move the Lions make, including them trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

This was recently proven when Campbell went to the “freaking Mobil” to get some chewing tobacco.

From MLive:

“I went to freaking Mobil down the street to go get some Copenhagen earlier, and they didn’t have it,” Campbell told MLive on Sunday. “Then he was like, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m Dan.’ And he’s like, ‘Do you play for the Lions?’ I said, ‘Well, no, but I’m a part of them.’

“He goes, ‘Who are you?’ So I told him I’m the head coach, and he’s like, ‘You’re the head coach?’”

And then, you guessed it.

“Then he wanted to know about why we let (Matthew) Stafford go,” Campbell continued. “(He’s like), ‘What the heck are you guys doing?’ And then he proceeded to tell me about how we ruined Barry Sanders, among others. He did tell me he’d have fresh tobacco by tonight or tomorrow, but he wanted to make sure he got his point across. And listen, I got it man.”

Campbell has experience in Detroit as he once played for the Lions but the passion of Lions’ fans has only grown stronger since then.

So far, it looks like he can match that passion.