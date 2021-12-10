Dan Campbell gives bleak injury update on Lions RB D’Andre Swift

This does not come as a huge surprise but according to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, RB D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Swift has yet to practice at all this week as he is still dealing with a shoulder injury and it is likely that the Lions will be cautious with him moving forward.

Dan Campbell said D'Andre Swift is unlikely to play vs. the Broncos – Swift has not practiced this week. Lions have done a pretty good job of containing the flu, too. ONly 3 or 4 players still out — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 10, 2021