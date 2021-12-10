Dan Campbell gives bleak injury update on Lions RB D’Andre Swift

by

This does not come as a huge surprise but according to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, RB D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Swift has yet to practice at all this week as he is still dealing with a shoulder injury and it is likely that the Lions will be cautious with him moving forward.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.