The Detroit Lions used their third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select quarterback Hendon Hooker. Coach Dan Campbell spoke on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast about how the team decided on Hooker and what their expectations are for him. Campbell confirmed that Hooker's rookie season will likely be a redshirt year, and he will be focused on rehabilitating his torn ACL and learning from current quarterback Jared Goff. Campbell also hinted at the possibility that Hooker could eventually become more than just a backup quarterback, but that decision is still a ways away.

Key Points

Dan Campbell gives details about plan for Hendon Hooker

During his appearance on the podcast, Campbell went into detail about the plan for Hooker.

“We did go into this offseason saying that we wanted to bring in some competition at quarterback,” Campbell said. “We didn’t know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker. We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing.

“He’s very mature, he looks the part, he’s got a big arm. He’s just got to learn to play in the NFL. He’s a pro, now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be more mature.”

“This is a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said. “He’s gotta get this leg right first, and then he’ll learn under Jared. And then let’s see what happens.”

“If he can eventually become your 2, or maybe down the road, later on, it’s more than that,” Campbell said. “But it’s going to be a long time.”

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions' long-term quarterback situation is still uncertain

The Lions' quarterback situation has been a topic of discussion for some time. Jared Goff was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2020 season, but his long-term future with the Lions is uncertain. The addition of Hooker in the 2023 NFL Draft adds another layer to the team's quarterback situation. Campbell's comments suggest that the team is taking a patient approach with Hooker, focusing on his rehabilitation and development before considering him for a starting role. This approach may play to Goff's benefit, as he only has two years left on his contract and could potentially receive an extension in the near future.