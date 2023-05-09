The Detroit Lions have undergone a significant overhaul in their running back position during the offseason. With the departure of Jamaal Williams and the trade of D'Andre Swift, the team has brought in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in the draft, has caught the attention of Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell sees Gibbs as a dynamic player with explosive capabilities that go beyond just running the ball.

Comparing a rookie running back to one of the most explosive and dynamic players in the league is a bold statement. It sets high expectations for Jahmyr Gibbs and shows that the Lions are looking for a playmaker who can do more than just carry the ball.

Dan Campbell gives exciting comparisons for RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Campbell recently appeared on ‘Green Light with Chris Long' and he gave some pretty lofty comparisons for Gibbs.

“We really liked Gibbs early in the process,” said Campbell. “You know, he really stood out to us and when we saw him, we thought of him, you know, it wasn't running back that we saw we saw weaponry. And, you know, he reminded me of a lot of (Alvin Kamara). Certainly, you know, when I was at the Giants, we had played with Tiki Barber, you know, in this kind of mold of these backs that can do more than just carry the ball, you know. And so that's how we thought of him.”

The Bottom Line – Campbell clearly has high expectations for Gibbs

Comparing a rookie running back to Alvin Kamara and Tiki Barber is certainly a bold statement, but it also shows the Lions' commitment to finding dynamic and versatile players. By drafting Gibbs, the Lions are signaling that they are not satisfied with just having a traditional ball carrier. They want a player who can make a significant impact on their offense and contribute in multiple ways. Only time will tell if Gibbs can live up to the expectations set by his comparison to Kamara and Barber, but the Lions are betting on his potential.