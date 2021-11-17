Dan Campbell gives first injury update on QB Jared Goff

During Sunday’s tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff failed to produce once again as he was clearly dealing with an injury.

On Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that Goff is day-to-day with an oblique injury and that he will not practice today.

Campbell noted that Tim Boyle will get the first-team reps while Goff is out.

