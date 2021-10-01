Dan Campbell gives head-scratching reply to question about Lions being screwed by the refs

By now, you have probably seen it hundreds of times.

On Sunday, on the play prior to their NFL record 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, the Baltimore Ravens should have been flagged for a delay of game. After all, the play clock showed all zeroes and the ball had yet to be snapped to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Instead, the Tucker was able to attempt a 66-yard field goal and the rest is history as the Ravens defeated the Detroit Lions 19-17 at Ford Field.

On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked (again) about the Ravens not getting called for a penalty and he said he is over it.

From Detroit Free Press:

“It’s really a subjective call is really what it came down to,” Campbell said Friday. “So I think they’re kind of split on it. Some are — it’s just, you guys have heard the procedure of it and I’ll be honest with you, I don’t even, I’m so over it now. I’m not even (thinking about it).”

Wait, what?!?! It’s a “subjective” call??? How in the hell is something that is timed subjective? Is that what the league told him?

I get that Campbell does not want to focus on the past and wants to give 100% of his attention to the Lions’ upcoming game against the Bears but goodness gracious!