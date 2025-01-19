Dan Campbell Gives Heartbreaking Amik Robertson Injury Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on cornerback Amik Robertson's injury after the team's Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders. Robertson, who suffered a broken arm during the game, will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair the damage.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters that CB Amik Robertson broke his arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair it. Another injury on defense in a season full of them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2025

The injury occurred in the second quarter while Robertson was making a tackle on the Commanders' first offensive possession. A collision with his teammate, linebacker Jack Campbell, left Robertson in visible pain, and he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

This injury adds to a string of defensive setbacks for the Lions this season, with several key players already sidelined due to injuries. Robertson, who had been playing a pivotal role in the secondary after cornerback Carlton Davis went on injured reserve earlier in the season, will now miss additional time.

The Lions will face the challenge of adjusting to yet another defensive loss as they move into the offseason. Robertson's absence will certainly impact the team’s defensive depth, but the focus now shifts to his recovery.

The Lions’ medical staff will continue to monitor Robertson's progress as he undergoes surgery and works toward his rehabilitation. The team remains hopeful for his full recovery, aiming to have him back at full strength for the 2025 season.