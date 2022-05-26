Dan Campbell gives hilarious comment about possibly losing Aaron Glenn

If you are one who just looks at box scores and statistics, you probably think that the 2021 Detroit Lions, who were coached by Dan Campbell, were an absolute disaster when it came to their defense.

Now, to be clear, the Lions’ defense was pretty bad in 2021 but there is no question about it that they showed growth, despite missing some key players.

The main reason why the Lions’ defense showed improvement was defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, who did an outstanding job in his first season in the Motor City.

Following the 2021 season, there were reports that Glenn was a top candidate for the head coaching job in New Orleans but when the dust settled, he did not get the gig.

On Thursday, prior to OTAs, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he had a hilarious comment when he was asked what was going through his mind when Glenn was a top candidate for the Saints job.

“I was happy as hell for him…but the thought of losing him was like I was gonna be walking around without any pants on,” Campbell said to reporters.

Aaron Glenn responds to Dan Campbell’s comment

After Dan Campbell spoke to the media, it was Aaron Glenn’s turn.

When Glenn was told about Campbell’s quote about him possibly leaving for the Saints, he had the perfect response.

“We want to make sure he keeps his pants on,” Glenn said.

Earlier in the year, Glenn told reporters that his goal was to be the best coordinator that the Detroit Lions have ever had and he still feels that way.

“I said I wanted to be the best coordinator Detroit’s ever had and I meant it,” Glenn said.

