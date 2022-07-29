Dan Campbell gives injury update on 2 Detroit Lions players

Prior to Friday’s training camp practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an injury update on a couple of players, including running back Greg Bell and TE Devin Funchess, both of who were hurt on Thursday.

Campbell said that Funchess “tweaked” a groin toward the end of Thursday’s practice and that he will sit out on Friday. It did not sound like Funchess will miss extended time.

Likely more known for his collegiate career with the University of Michigan Funchess opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID after signing with the Green Bay Packers. He was released by Green Bay in August of 2021 without having played a single down for them. He spent the 2021 season on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

For his career, Funchess has 164 catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers selected him with the 15th pick of the second round in 2015.

It was a different story for Bell as the rookie reportedly went down in quite a bit of pain during a drill.

Undrafted running back Greg Bell suffered a non-contact injury Thursday during a 7-on-7 drill. Bell was running an out route and took an awkward step and immediately reached for his left side. He was helped off the field and eventually helped inside. – Tim Twentyman

Campbell told reporters that Bell has a hip/groin issue and he will be examined today by the medical staff.

