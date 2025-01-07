Dan Campbell Gives Injury Update On 6 Players

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the status of several key players ahead of the team's playoff run.

David Montgomery Expected to Return

Campbell confirmed that running back David Montgomery will be available for the Lions' first playoff game after recovering from an MCL injury. This is a positive development for the Lions as Montgomery has been a vital part of the offense this season.

Campbell also shared that the Lions received good news regarding cornerback Terrion Arnold and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, both of whom are progressing well. Although specifics on their injuries were not provided, the outlook seems favorable for both players.

Pat O'Connor's Status

Unfortunately, defensive lineman Pat O'Connor will not be able to return for the postseason, as Campbell mentioned the situation is not as positive for him.

Derrick Barnes and Carlton Davis Not Returning for Super Bowl

Campbell also clarified that linebacker Derrick Barnes and cornerback Carlton Davis will not be available for the Super Bowl, should the Lions make it that far. This is a blow to the Lions' defense as both players are key contributors when healthy.

With these updates, the Lions are keeping their hopes high for a deep playoff run despite some lingering injuries.