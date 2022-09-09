Dan Campbell gives injury update on C Frank Ragnow

Prior to Friday’s practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he gave an update on center, Frank Ragnow.

Campbell noted that Ragnow wants to “give it a go” today and that he will have a lot more data following practice.

“Not yet, I think we’ll know a lot in post-practice,” Campbell told reporters. “I think it will tell us a ton. I know he wants to give it a go and he had a smile on his face this morning and so I take that as at least a step in the right direction.”

Previous report on Frank Ragnow:

As we already know, the Detroit Lions will be without OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai for their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the Lions and their fans are holding their breath following Thursday’s news regarding C Frank Ragnow.

According to multiple reports, Ragnow (groin) did not practice on Thursday and he is now in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Stay tuned as the Lions will release their most up-to-date injury report later this afternoon.