Prior to Monday’s practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with reporters and he gave an injury update on both D’Andre Swift and Levi Onwuzurike.

Campbell said that his hope is that Swift can return to practice on Tuesday, while Onwuzurike will practice today but he will be limited.

