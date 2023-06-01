Dan Campbell gives injury update on David Montgomery and Malcolm Rodriguez

The Detroit Lions are continuing with Week 2 of OTAs today in Allen Park, and prior to practice, head coach Dan Campbell gave an injury update on David Montgomery and Malcolm Rodriquez. Both Montgomery and Rodriguez were forced to leave OTAs early last week after suffering injuries.

Key Points

Campbell provided an update on the injuries sustained by Montgomery and Rodriguez during last week's OTAs.

The news is positive for the Lions, as both Montgomery and Rodriguez avoided major injuries that could have kept them sidelined for an extended period.

With the regular season still months away, the Lions are taking a cautious approach by sitting out players with any lingering injury concerns during OTAs.

Prior to practice, Campbell told reporters that neither Montgomery nor Rodriguez suffered a serious injury last week, but both players will sit out of today's practice. Campbell also noted that there will be a total of 10-12 players who will not practice on Thursday.

Bottom Line: Good news on the injury front

The bottom line here, obviously, is that Montgomery and Rodriguez both avoided an injury that will keep them out for an extended period of time. Considering that we are only in June, it is wise for the Lions to be extremely cautious with any injuries so that the players are ready for training camp.