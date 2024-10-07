Dan Campbell Gives Injury Update on Frank Ragnow, Brian Branch

Coming off their Week 5 bye, the Detroit Lions are looking to return to the field with some of their key players healthier and ready for action. On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell delivered some positive news regarding the statuses of center Frank Ragnow and safety Brian Branch, who are both on track to play in next Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Campbell spoke to the media earlier this afternoon, sharing an encouraging update about the team's injury situation. “They were both out there practicing today,” Campbell said, as reported by the Detroit Free Press. “So as of right now, they look good.”

Ragnow, who missed the Lions' Week 4 win over the Seattle Seahawks due to a partially torn pectoral muscle, while Branch missed the game due to an illness.

Both Ragnow and Branch will continue to be evaluated throughout the week, but as it stands, the Lions appear to be getting healthier as they prepare for a critical Week 6 showdown in Dallas.