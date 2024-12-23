fb
Monday, December 23, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Gives Injury Update On Glasgow, Reeves-Maybin, and Anzalone
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Gives Injury Update On Glasgow, Reeves-Maybin, and Anzalone

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
Following the Detroit Lions' 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, head coach Dan Campbell provided an injury update on key players ahead of the team's upcoming Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. During his media session on Monday, Campbell addressed the status of Graham Glasgow, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Alex Anzalone.

Dan Campbell

Glasgow Expected Back for 49ers Game

Campbell confirmed that Graham Glasgow, who had been sidelined, will be back in the lineup for the Lions' important matchup against the 49ers. Glasgow’s return will be a significant boost to the offensive line as the Lions look to maintain their playoff push.

Reeves-Maybin Has a Good Chance for MNF

In addition, Campbell mentioned that Jalen Reeves-Maybin has a good chance of returning in time for the Monday Night Football game against the 49ers. Reeves-Maybin’s presence would help strengthen the Lions’ defense as they continue their battle for the NFC North title.

Anzalone Getting Close to Returning

Campbell also provided an update on Alex Anzalone, who has been dealing with an injury. While Anzalone isn’t quite ready yet, Campbell stated that he is “close” to returning, which would further bolster the Lions' defense.

With key players returning to the lineup, the Lions are shaping up to be at better strength than they have been for their upcoming games. As they gear up for the rematch against the 49ers, these injury updates bring positive news for a team aiming to secure a playoff berth and a strong finish to the season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
