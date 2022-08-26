Dan Campbell gives injury update on Julian Okwara

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been looking ahead to determine which of his injured players may be back for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and on Friday, he gave an update on Julian Okwara.

Prior to today’s practice, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that of the injured Lions players, Okwara is dealing with a lower leg injury but there is a shot that he plays in Week 1 against the Eagles.

“We’re hoping for Philly. He’s probably got the best shot of all of them to be back,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

On Thursday, Campbell said that Levi Onwuzurike’s recovery from his hip and back issues has been moving “at a snail’s pace,” and his status for Week 1 is still up in the air.

The Lions play their final preseason game of the year on Sunday when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Campbell, the Lions starters will play roughly two quarters.

“I know this, the starters will play,” Campbell said in his press conference. “I don’t see Goff playing … but I do see the starters playing and we’ll see where it goes. They need to be prepared for a half, I told them. I know their guys are playing about a half — I talked to coach [Mike] Tomlin. So this will be really good for us. This will be really good.

“I have a lot of respect for coach Tomlin and what they do and what they’ve done for years — one of the most consistent, winning teams in this league for a number of years, certainly since he’s been there. So we know what they’re about. They’re a tough group. So this will be a great test for us.”

