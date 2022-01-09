Dan Campbell gives injury update on LT Taylor Decker

UPDATE:

Dan Campbell just spoke to the media and he said that LT Taylor Decker, who suffered a foot injury against the Packers, should be good to go.

Campbell also said he thinks Taylor Decker will be OK. Decker left with a foot injury before the second half. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 9, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

When it comes to injuries, it has not been the greatest of seasons for Detroit Lions LT, Taylor Decker.

Decker’s bad luck continued on Sunday during the Lions’ season-finale against the Green Bay Packers as he suffered a foot injury after coming out for warmups before the second half.

Decker is questionable to return to the game.

Taylor Decker questionable with a foot injury. Came out of the locker room at halftime, then went back in. Not sure if it happened in warmups — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 9, 2022

