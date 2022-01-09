in Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell gives injury update on LT Taylor Decker

Decker injured his foot on Sunday

13 Views 3 Votes

UPDATE:

Dan Campbell just spoke to the media and he said that LT Taylor Decker, who suffered a foot injury against the Packers, should be good to go.

FROM EARLIER:

When it comes to injuries, it has not been the greatest of seasons for Detroit Lions LT, Taylor Decker.

Decker’s bad luck continued on Sunday during the Lions’ season-finale against the Green Bay Packers as he suffered a foot injury after coming out for warmups before the second half.

Decker is questionable to return to the game.

d

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Former Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. locks up huge bonus with