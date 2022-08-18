Dan Campbell gives injury update on TE Devin Funchess

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters prior to Thursday’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts and he said that TE Devin Funchess, who left Wednesday’s practice early, suffered a “stinger” and that he is good to go.

This is obviously great news for Funchess as he is going everything he can to make the Lions roster.

Dan Campbell tells reporters that TE Devin Funchess suffered a "stinger" during Wednesday's practice but he is good to go. — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) August 18, 2022

Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess forced to leave practice early

According to reports from Jeremy Reisman, the Detroit Lions have lost tight end Devin Funchess to an injury during Wednesday’s joint training camp practice in Indianapolis against the Colts.

“Trainers tending to Devin Funchess. Appears to be in a lot of pain. Right arm/shoulder area. He’s leaving practice.”

Funchess, of course, had a very good game this past Friday against the Atlanta Falcons as he caught a touchdown pass and played well all around.

Stay tuned for further updates.

From Jeremy Reisman: Trainers tending to Devin Funchess. Appears to be in a lot of pain. Right arm/shoulder area. He's leaving practice. #OnePride — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) August 17, 2022

Please enable JavaScript Detroit Rick and Neil meet Barry Sanders

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

