Dan Campbell gives injury update on WR Quintez Cephus

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions and their fans got quite the scare when Quintez Cephus went down with what appeared to be a painful injury.

A day later, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he had some great news to pass along regarding Cephus.

“He will be down for we fell a short period of time, but I think he going t be OK,” Campbell said on Wednesday.

Lions’ WR Quintez Cephus, who was helped off the practice field Tuesday with an apparent leg injury, “will be down for we feel like a short period of time, but I think he’s going to be OK,” said Detroit HC Dan Campbell. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2022

This is obviously great news for the Lions as Cephus had been playing well in camp and he is expected to be in the rotation for the Lions in 2022.

Quintez Cephus Was Solid In 2021 Before Suffering An Injury

Cephus was solid in 2021 as he scored touchdowns in the first two games of the season and had a nice performance against the Chicago Bears before suffering a season-ending injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

“It sucked, honestly,” Cephus said this week. “(I) got off to a great start, just wanted to take advantage of my opportunities. It ended shorter than I wanted it to, and that sucked.

“I always feel like I got something to prove, and that’s what I was planning on doing every time I got on the field. But not being able to finish that, getting back, I had the same mindset — just a lot to prove to myself and everybody that I can make plays.”

Cephus is in a battle with Trinity Benson to see who will be the Detroit Lions No. 4 receiver. (Assuming Jameson Williams starts the season on the PUP list.

We certainly hope this is just a minor injury for Quintez Cephus.

