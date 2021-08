Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he gave an injury update on wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Campbell said that Williams is still dealing with a groin injury and he does not want to rush him back.

It is expected thatWilliams will be ready for a Week 1 of the regular season.

