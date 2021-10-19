Dan Campbell gives interesting injury update on Taylor Decker

For a couple of weeks now, the hope has been that the Detroit Lions would get LT Taylor Decker back on their offensive line.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case and many are wondering what’s the hold-up?

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the Stoney & Jansen Show on 97.1 the Ticket and he gave an interesting update on Decker.

“I don’t know where he’s going to be at,” Cambell told Stone and Jansen.”Until he mentally feels like it’s something he can do, something that he feels comfortable with, that he knows he can perform and play at a high level, then it’s not worth it.”

Not to put words in Campbell’s mouth but it sure sounds like it is not the injury itself that is holding Decker back but more so how he is dealing with it mentally.

Stay tuned.

