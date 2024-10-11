Dan Campbell Gives Kerby Joseph Injury Update

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who was limited in practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to be fine for Sunday’s key matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Dan Campbell addressed Joseph's status ahead of Friday's practice, offering an optimistic outlook.

“He’s going to practice today, so I think we’ll be OK,” Campbell said via the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll see. We’ll know a lot more after today’s practice.”

According to reports, every player on the Lions' current 53-man roster was available for Friday’s practice, which is great news for Detroit as they prepare for a tough road game. Joseph, the Lions' interception leader, has been a standout on defense this season with 22 tackles and three interceptions through four games. His availability will be crucial as the Lions look to improve to 4-1 on the season.