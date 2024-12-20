Dan Campbell Gives Latest Injury Report For Carlton Davis

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has delivered some tough news regarding cornerback Carlton Davis' recovery from a fractured jaw. After the Lions' tough loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Davis was placed on injured reserve. Initially, the team had hoped Davis might be able to return in time for the NFC Championship game, should the Lions make it that far. However, Campbell's recent comments have cast doubt on that timeline.

During his Friday media session, Campbell provided an update that wasn't encouraging for the Lions' defense.

“I'd say nothing has changed as of right now. It doesn't look optimistic to get him back,” Campbell said. “Doesn't mean it won't, but I don't foresee that right now.”

With Davis out for the foreseeable future, the Lions' defensive secondary will need to step up as they continue to push toward the playoffs. Despite the setback, Campbell remains hopeful, but the team's chances of having Davis back in time for a playoff run seem slim.