Dan Campbell gives latest Jameson Williams forecast

Within hours of the Detroit Lions trading up to select WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters he planned to be fully recovered from his ACL and ready to roll for the start of training camp. Well, we are now in Week 10, and Williams still has not suited up for the Lions. Prior to the beginning of the season, we predicted Williams would make his debut in Week 7, and we later moved that prediction back to Week 9. According to head coach Dan Campbell, Williams likely will not make his NFL debut until sometime in December.

What did Dan Campbell say about when Jameson Williams will make his debut?

On Monday, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney & Jansen show on 97.1 The Ticket, and he told the crew that Williams likely will not make his debut until December.

"I think we're looking at December, if I'm just trying to forecast here a little bit," Campbell said. "I'm hoping sometime in December we get him."



On October 26, Campbell said Williams was still at least a month away.

“He’s put together a pretty good month, a real good month,” Campbell said. “And so, we feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out. It’s hard to say when that’s going to be. I mean I would say at least probably another month, but I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done.”

Nation, we are done making predictions as to when Williams will make his debut with the Lions, but what do you think?